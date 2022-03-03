Ole Miss latest Mississippi school to drop mask mandate

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The University of Mississippi is the latest Mississippi school to drop its mask mandate.

Face coverings are now optional in almost all indoor spaces, including classrooms, labs, libraries, residence halls, conference rooms, and dining facilities.

Masks will only be required on University transportation and in health care settings.

Administrators made the decision after reviewing falling numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations statewide.