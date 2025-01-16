Ole Miss legend Terrence Metcalf elected to College Football Hall of Fame

The former Rebel standout lineman played seven seasons in the NFL.

Terrence Metcalf, welcome to the Hall of Fame! The Rebel legend earned a prestigious spot in the College Football Hall of Fame with the 2025 class, per the National Football Foundation. He is one of 18 players, along with four coaches, in this year’s class. Metcalf was the only tackle inducted among this year’s group.

During his time at Ole Miss, he earned a legacy as one of the best linemen to ever play for the program. He suited up from 1997-2001 under Tommy Tuberville and David Cutcliffe. He earned a spot on the All-American First Team in 2001, as well as the Second Team in 1999. Metcalf played with some other legends in the program, including blocking for Deuce McAllister, the program’s all-time leading rusher, and for the first two years of Eli Manning’s collegiate career.

Metcalf is also in both the Ole Miss and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. After his collegiate career, he was drafted in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears, where he played all seven seasons. His NFL legacy was continued by his son DK Metcalf, who also played for Ole Miss and currently plays wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2025 Class was selected from the national ballot of 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks. The NFF’s 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted on December 9 in Las Vegas.