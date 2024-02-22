Ole Miss linebacker Suntarine Perkins charged with careless driving, DUI

Ole Miss sophomore linebacker Suntarine Perkins was arrested Thursday and charged with careless driving and driving under the influence according to the Lafayette County sheriff’s office.

Perkins was a big-name signee for Lane Kiffin’s Rebels out of Raleigh, HS in 2023. He made an impact for Pete Golding’s defense his freshman season finishing with 3.5 sacks while appearing in all 13 games for an Ole Miss team that won 11 games for the first time in program history.

This is Perkins’ first DUI offense.