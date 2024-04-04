Ole Miss’ Marquesha Davis declares for WNBA Draft

Ole Miss women’s basketball guard Marquesha Davis declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft on social media Wednesday night. Davis was out of eligibility after playing five seasons of college basketball.

Davis started her career at Arkansas. She transferred to Ole Miss for her senior and fifth year.

“Thanks for believing in me and helping me grow as a player and a person over the past two years,” Davis said in a statement.

Davis averaged 14 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season.

The WNBA Draft will take place April 15.