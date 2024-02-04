Ole Miss men’s basketball blows halftime lead, falls to Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss men’s basketball was swept by Auburn on Saturday, losing 91-77 to the Tigers in Oxford.

The Rebels came out of the gate hot — getting out to a 14-6 lead to start the game. Ole Miss led the entire first half and went into the break up 44-35. They shot 52% from the field and went 6-12 from 3-point range in the first half.

But Auburn went on a 17-6 run out of the break, taking its first lead five minutes into the second half. The Tigers kept the momentum, outscoring the Rebels 56-33 in the second half.

While the Rebels found success from deep, they struggled to defend the Tigers from beyond the arc. They went 12-27 from three. Auburn had six scorers in double digits.

Allen Flanigan led Ole Miss in scoring with 20 points against his former team.