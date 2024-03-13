Ole Miss, men’s basketball coach Chris Beard agree to contract extension

One year ago, Ole Miss hired Chris Beard to be the Rebels’ next head men’s basketball coach and the university announced Wednesday that the sides have agreed to a contract extension.

Beard originally signed a four-year deal that started with him earning $3.25 million this year and included a $100,000 raise each of the following three seasons.

In Beard’s first season in Oxford, Ole Miss is 20-11 and 7-11 in SEC play. An eight-win improvement compared to last season under Kermit Davis and the Rebels’ campaign isn’t over yet since they will play in the SEC Tournament this week. It’s the first 20-win season for the men’s program since 2019.

Ole Miss is a No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament and will face No. 7 Texas A&M on Thursday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

This story will be updated with the terms of his new deal once they become available.