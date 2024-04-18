Ole Miss men’s basketball continues to add from transfer portal

Ole Miss men’s basketball saw its first 20-win season since 2019 in the first year of the Chris Beard era. The Rebels missed the NCAA Tournament however, but have been doing some damage in the transfer portal.

Ole Miss added its fourth player in the last week from the portal Thursday with the commitment of Sam Houston’s Davon Barnes.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds a game last season. Barnes put up 22 points against Ole Miss on Nov. 17 in a narrow 70-67 loss to the Rebels.

The other additions include Seton Hall guard Dre Davis, Belmont forward Malik Dia and UNC-Greensboro forward Mikeal Brown-Jones.

Davis joins the Rebels for his final year of eligibility, he announced Wednesday. He averaged 15 points and 5.9 rebounds a game last season with the Pirates. Before Seton Hall, the Indianapolis native played his first two seasons at Louisville.

Dia committed to Ole Miss on Monday. The incoming junior started his career at Vanderbilt before transferring the Belmont. In his lone season with the Bruins, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game.

Brown-Jones was Beard’s first portal commitment of the offseason. Beard landed the 6-foot-8 forward Saturday. He joins the Rebels for his final year of eligibility after stops at VCU and UNC-Greensboro. Brown-Jones averaged 18.9 points and 7.5 boards a game with the Spartans last season.