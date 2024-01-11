Ole Miss men’s basketball defeats Florida for first SEC win

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss men’s basketball secured its first SEC win of the season by taking down Florida 103-85. It was the first time Ole Miss had scored more than 100 points since 2001.

The first half was back and forth to start, then the Rebels went on a 15-2 run to lead by nine points and went into half up four points. Jaemyn Brakefield led the team heading into the break with 14 points. He finished with a team-high and a career-high 28 points.

The Rebels came out of the break hot. Brakefield and Matt Murrell — who finished with 23 points — powered the Rebels offensively to get up by as many as 23 points over the Gators.

Their hot offensive performance was a welcome sight after their Rebels put up one of their lower-scoring outputs in their 90-64 loss to No. 5 Tennessee. Once Ole Miss gained control of the game, the team never looked back. The Rebels led for nearly 30 minutes and never gave up the lead in the second half.

And then on the defensive end, Ole Miss had 16 blocks as a team — with nine of those coming from Jamarion Sharp.

The win improves head coach Chris Beard’s squad to 14-1 on the season.