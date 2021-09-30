Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Media Day recap:

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- With college hoops right on the horizon, Ole Miss Men’s Basketball hosted its annual media day.

Head coach Kermit Davis said the Rebels still has a long way to go before the season gets underway. Oxford native and Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner will be stepping up in a big way this season and trying to fill the void left by Devontae Shuler. Davis has seen improvement from Joiner.

“I think we all saw Jarkel come along at the end of the year,” Davis said. “I have said it about Breein (Tyree) and maybe even Devontae that I think he has the best mid-range game in college basketball. His three-point shooting has improved and when the assist-to-turnover comes he’ll really be a complete guard that can play at all levels.”

“I’m just being me every day,” Joiner said. “Coming in and being ready to learn. Being a second extension of a coach on the floor and the whole staff.”

The Rebels season gets started November 9th when they host New Orleans.