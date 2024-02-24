Ole Miss men’s basketball routed by South Carolina

Oxford, Miss. (WCBI)- Ole Miss men’s basketball is in desperate need of a signature win to bolster its NCAA tournament resume. However, No. 20 South Carolina decimated the Rebels 72-59. Ole Miss has now lost five of its last six games.

The Gamecocks stifled the Ole Miss offense from the opening tip, holding the Rebels to 22 points on 26.7% shooting in the first half. Ole Miss could never pull close enough in the second half to put any pressure on South Carolina.

Ole Miss shot a season-low field goal percentage, knocking down just 33.3% of their shots.

To make matters worse, Allen Flanigan was ejected from the game with just under 17 minutes remaining in the second half after receiving a flagrant two for elbowing his defender.

Things don’t get any easier for the Rebels. Next up is a home matchup with No. 13 Alabama on Wednesday at 8 PM.