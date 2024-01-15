Ole Miss men’s hoops ranked No. 22 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)– After an undefeated week that included SEC victories over Florida and Vanderbilt, Ole Miss men’s basketball is back in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Rebels’ first and only loss of the season came last Saturday against Tennessee. The Volunteers rolled past the Rebels 90-64 and Ole Miss dropped from No. 22 to unranked.

Now, after a week being on the outside looking in, Ole Miss (15-1, 2-1 in SEC play) is back to No. 22 in the country. Chris Beard’s team returns to action Wednesday night in Baton Rouge when the Rebels visit LSU. The game will tip off at 6 on the SEC Network.