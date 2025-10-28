Ole Miss navigates changes of landscape in Columbus

The landscape of college sports is changing, and Ole Miss is navigating that landscape well.

That was part of the message from Athletic Director Keith Carter.

Carter was in Columbus speaking to business and community leaders.

NIL deals, revenue sharing, the transfer portal, coaches, and athletic directors are juggling more duties.

It’s also made for major changes in recruiting.

Carter says Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin has embraced the Transfer Portal and made good use of it.

Still, it can be challenging to find players who mesh with your team’s culture.

“That’s kind of the part you never know about the portal. It’s kind of like speed-dating in the portal. You only get to recruit them for maybe a day or two, or a week, and you’ve got to try to get to know them pretty quickly, and if they’re going to fit your culture and those types of things. There’s a little bit of a gamble there when you’ve got that,” said Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter.

Carter says there is also excitement on campus for the coming 9-game conference schedule.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.