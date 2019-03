Ole Miss NFL Hopefuls Shine In 2019 Pro Day

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Over 60 scouts and NFL personnel from all 32 professional teams gathered inside the Manning Center on Friday for Ole Miss’ Pro Day as 17 Rebels put their skills on display with hopes of pursuing a future in the National Football League.

FULL LIST OF OLE MISS PRO DAY PARTICIPANTS

- Advertisement -

Floyd Allen – WR

Detric Bing-Dukes – LB

A.J. Brown – WR

Ross Donelly – DL

Victor Evans – DL

Javien Hamilton – DB

Dawson Knox – TE

Greg Little – OL

DaMarkus Lodge – WR

D.K. Metcalf – WR

C.J. Moore – DB

Javon Patterson – OL

Jordan Sims – OL

Jordan Ta’amu – QB

Alex Weber – WR

Ken Webster – DB

Zedrick Woods – DB