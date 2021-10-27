Ole Miss OL Ben Brown suffers season-ending injury

OXFORD, Miss (WCBI) — Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown announced that his 2021 season has come to an end.

After suffering a distal bicep tendon, Brown received surgery on October 26th and will miss the remainder of the 21-22 season. Brown suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Tennessee game where the Rebels won 31-26.

In a statement on his personal Instagram Brown made a statement on his injury saying “Thank you, Ole Miss football, for the time of my life!

It is with great sadness that I must announce that I have played my last game as an Ole Miss Rebel. I suffered a complete tear of my distal bicep tendon in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee game. I never imaged that my time as an Ole Miss football player would end so abruptly, and it causes me great pain not to be able to finish this amazing season alongside my brothers. Even so, God is good. I had surgery today and begin a long recovery process. Please keep me in your prayers for the road ahead.

I will be forever grateful for the honor and privilege to don the Red and Blue to represent Ole Miss, the great state of Mississippi, my hometown of Vicksburg, and the St. Al Flashes! It has been a dream come true for me, and I have truly had the time of my life! Thank you to Coach Luke for believing in an unproven boy from a tiny school. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, trainers, managers, and support staff. I love you guys!

Thank you to the best fans in the world for supporting me and being so gracious to me and my family. Your kind words, cards, and prayers over the last five seasons have meant more to us all than you will ever know.

Thank you so much to my Mama, Dad, sister Anna Ware, brother Bash, and all of my family. Your love and support for me has made me the man I am today. I love you so much. Papa and Papaw-I hope I made you as proud of me as I have always been of you!!

Thank you to my beautiful fiancé Juliana and all of her family who have supported and loved me for the past two years! The best years are ahead for me with her by my side.

Most of all, thanks be to God, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the One who holds my future in His hands. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”Jeremiah 29:11

Hotty Toddy!”

In his weekly press conference, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said the offense’s focus is “find a way to win.” Ole Miss heads to No. 18 Auburn, October 30th.