Ole Miss OL Eli Acker returns to Heritage Academy, speaks to students about overcoming adversity

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- Ole Miss offensive lineman Eli Acker returned to his old stomping grounds at Heritage Academy on Thursday afternoon to speak to students. He discussed overcoming adversity and gave personal examples of the tough times he went through, including his father’s death in March of 2020.

Acker wanted to make sure they knew how to approach adversity the right way.

“Whatever you go through, you have to get help. Through my story that’s what I struggled with,” Acker said. “By not asking for help at first I put myself in a hole. Once I realized people are there for you to really help you. A little advice my dad told me is no matter what happens in life, you have to keep moving forward. Whether it’s a small or big step, you can’t take any steps back and that’s what I try to share.”