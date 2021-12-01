Ole Miss QB Matt Corral wins Conerly Trophy

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- To say Matt Corral has had a special season is an understatement. He led Ole Miss to its first 10-win season in program history and now he can add another accolade to his list.

The Rebels’ QB won the 2021 Conerly Trophy on Tuesday night (given annually to the most outstanding college football player in the state of Mississippi). He threw for over 3,300 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns while nursing an ankle injury. It’s the second straight year an Ole Miss player has taken home the award (Elijah Moore won it in 2020).

Ole Miss will learn its bowl game destination on Sunday.