Ole Miss QB Matt Corral’s availability unknown for LSU game Saturday

No. 12 Ole Miss is coming off a 31-26 win at Tennessee. While the biggest storyline at the time was all the trash Volunteer fans threw on the field that caused a delay, another somehow topped it just two days later.

Rebels QB and Heisman candidate Matt Corral’s status for Saturday’s game against LSU is uncertain. He’s coming off a monstrous performance against Tennessee- 426 yards of total offense including 30 rushes for 195 yards. That number of carries is the highest for an Ole Miss player since BenJarvus Green-Ellis had 33 rushing attempts in 2007. Kiffin wasn’t crazy about the amount of times Corral ran the ball.

“That’s not a stat that I am excited about,” Kiffin said. “We’d like that to be a running back and not a 200-pound QB. You guys know how we are on injuries, hopefully he’ll play but I don’t feel good about that right now.”

Corral has thrown for 1,728 yards, 14 touchdowns and 1 interception this season and has rushed for 450 yards and 8 touchdowns.