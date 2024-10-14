Ole Miss raising fentanyl awareness in hopes to prevent abuse

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The goal of a new grant is to spread awareness and prevent overdose deaths in north Mississippi.

Ole Miss received $3.2 million for the campaign from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The university based team is targeting pharmacists in 28 medically underserved communities.

A special emphasis is being given to high school and college age kids.

This group will show pharmacists how to use Narcan and Fentanyl testing strips.

After the year-long grant, researchers hope to take their work statewide and educate as many pharmacists and students as possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X