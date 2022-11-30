Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins wins Conerly Trophy

Jackson, MS (WCBI)- Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has won the Conerly Trophy, given annually to the best college football player in Mississippi. There were 10 finalists, including Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (who was a finalist for the award). The other finalist was Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders.

Judkins led the SEC in rushing yards (1,476) and TDs (16) in the regular season. He’s the first true freshman to lead the SEC in rushing yards since Jamal Lewis did it for Tennessee in 1997. Quinshon is the third consecutive Ole Miss player to take home the honors as QB Matt Corral won it in 2021 and wide receiver Elijah Moore earned it in 2020.

The Rebels have a special talent for years to come.