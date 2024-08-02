Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley ready to lead Rebels, trusts Lane Kiffin’s coaching

Oxford, Miss. (WCBI)- Ole Miss is hoping to have one of the most explosive offenses in the country this season. There’s a good chance Ulysses Bentley will take over as the lead running back. He’s replacing Quinshon Judkins who ran for over 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns in his two seasons in Oxford.

Bentley was the backup last year but showed flashes, and quarterback Jaxson Dart has no doubt that he’ll be a key part of the offense.

“I mean, he’s one of the best backs in the country and he is one of the most underrated backs in the country,” Dart said. “You look at games last year and he was the one taking them over.”

“I’m ready to continue to be a leader and whatever my role is, (Lane) Kiffin is a smart guy,” Bentley said. “We have a lot of weapons on our team. He lines people up in different places and gives us opportunities to get the ball so I’m just ready for that.”

WATCH: