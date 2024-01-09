Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley will return to the Rebels next season

Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley announced Monday on X that he’s returning to Oxford for his final year of eligibility.

Bentley finished 2023 with 540 rushing yards, four touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He played a big role for the first Ole Miss team to win 11 games in program history.

This provides the Rebels with a lot of insurance since star running back Quinshon Judkins entered the transfer portal Thursday. Ole Miss could end up adding extra depth to the running back room from the portal as well.