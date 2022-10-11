Ole Miss RBs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins’ relationship goes beyond running back room

OXFORD, Miss (WCBI)- When former five-star TCU running back Zach Evans came to Ole Miss, he expected to be successful. But he didn’t expect the situation to be quite like what it is now.

Evans strongly considered Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M when he hit the portal.

Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin sold him on development, headlined by his work with Reggie Bush while at USC and Derrick Henry at Alabama.

“That’s what my team needs. They need a back who will run angry and they need a few of us who will have a chip on our shoulder,” Evans said. “When the game gets ugly, they need a couple of us to go in there and get dirty with it.”

The decision has paid off so far for Evans who already has six touchdowns and is sixth in the SEC in rushing with 469 yards. Four spots ahead of him is Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins, who has 581 yards. The rushing duo has been lethal and Evans didn’t expect to become a mentor.

“I feel like he’s my little brother. I never had a little brother, I’m the baby,” Evans said. “I’d say I mentor him a little bit. We do film together, we eat together, sometimes he’ll come chill. If he has nothing going on and doesn’t have class we’ll meet in the film room. I’ll text ‘What you doin? You ugly.'”

Kiffin has noticed their special bond

“I think they have a really good relationship. Very unselfish which is hard to do,” Kiffin said. “Egos get involved and there are only so many carries. Only one guy can be in at a time for the most part. It’s not like playing receiver. They’ve done a nice job and compliment each other well.”

Having another dominant running back will play a role in helping Evans achieve his goal of thriving in the NFL.

“Obviously it keeps us fresh but it helps a lot. Him getting into a rhythm and then me getting into a rhythm and then complimenting each other knowing someone else can come in and pick up slack is a good, safe feeling.”

Evans says Quinshon has a bright future and it won’t be long before he’s first in the SEC in rushing yards.

“He can be great. Way better than I was. His ceiling is so high. Knowing that ceiling that he has, it will work out for him in God’s plan.”

#9 Ole Miss hosts Auburn Saturday at 11 AM.