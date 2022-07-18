Ole Miss Rebels in the MLB draft

The Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off of a national Championship and Major League Baseball teams took notice. Here is a look at where some of the best Rebel players will start their professional careers.

Signees: P, Jackson Ferris, 47th by the Chicago Cubs

OF, Roman Anthony, 79th by the Boston Red Sox

Ole Miss players: P, Derek Diamond, 170th by the Pittsburg Pirates

C, Hayden Dunhurst, 175th by the Kansas City Royals

P, Dylan Delucia, 181st by the Cleveland Guardians

P, Brandon Johnson, 265th by the Kansas City Royals

1B, Tim Elko, 311th by the Chicago White Sox