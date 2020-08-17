Ole Miss Releases 2020 Football Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Southeastern Conference announced a revised 2020 football schedule Monday that will see Ole Miss open league play Sept. 26 against Florida at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Sept. 26 opener will be the 25th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Florida and the first time since 1948 that the two squads have met in a season opener. The Rebels lead the all-time series vs. the Gators 12-11-1.

- Advertisement -

After the season opener vs. Florida, the Rebels will travel to Lexington to square off against SEC East foe Kentucky (Oct. 3). Ole Miss hosts Alabama (Oct. 10) before hitting the road to take on Arkansas (Oct. 17) in Fayetteville. The Rebels close out the month of October with a home contest vs. Auburn (Oct. 24), followed by trip up north to face Vanderbilt (Oct. 31).

Ole Miss will have an open date to begin November before playing host to South Carolina (Nov. 14). The Rebels will battle Texas A&M (Nov. 21) in College Station, Texas, prior to hosting Mississippi State (Nov. 28) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg. Ole Miss will wrap up its regular season with a road contest against defending national champions LSU (Dec. 5).

The SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5.

Ticket information and other details surrounding attendance at 2020 Rebel home games will be announced soon.

In July, the SEC established the delayed start for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

2020 Ole Miss Football Schedule

Sept. 26 – FLORIDA

Oct. 3 – at Kentucky

Oct. 10 – ALABAMA

Oct. 17 – at Arkansas

Oct. 24 – AUBURN

Oct. 31 – at Vanderbilt

Nov. 14 – SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 21 – at Texas A&M

Nov. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

Dec. 5 – at LSU