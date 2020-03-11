Ole Miss Releases Statement on SEC Fan Attendance Ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Southeastern Conference has announced it will conduct the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media in attendance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the remainder of the week beginning on Thursday following the recommendation of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel related to conducting sporting events closed to the public.

In addition, the SEC announced that all regular season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC Championship events will be conducted with similar attendance restrictions effective Thursday, March 12 through at least March 30 at which time the conference and its member universities will re-evaluate conditions. Click here to continue reading full release from Southeastern Conference.

- Advertisement -

The Ole Miss Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact with all customers who purchased tickets to the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament and Ole Miss home baseball games scheduled from March 13 until March 31.