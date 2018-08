OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — The Ole Miss football team reported for fall camp Thursday, marking the official start to the 2018 season.

The Rebel student-athletes met with the media to preview the coming campaign. Additionally, head coach Matt Luke addressed the media in advance of fall camp.

- Advertisement -

WCBI caught up with junior wide receiver AJ Brown, red shirt-sophomore wide receiver DK Metcalf, and senior running back DK Buford to talk about the upcoming season.