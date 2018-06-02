Ole Miss Routs St. Louis To Jump Into Winner’s Bracket

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — A six-run second inning gave Ole Miss a comfortable lead, and the Rebels never looked back.

Ole Miss scores nine, unanswered runs to defeat St. Louis, 9-2, and advance to the winner’s bracket in the Oxford Regional.

- Advertisement -

Sophomore pitcher Ryan Rolison locked in after giving up two runs in the first two innings, pitching five scoreless after that, along with a career-high 13 strikeouts.

The big, second inning began with a two-run home run from Cole Zabowski, which tied the game. The Rebels would take the lead on an RBI-double from Chase Cockrell later in the inning.

Ole Miss faces Tennessee Tech, who defeated Missouri State 6-4, in the winner’s bracket at 4 PM CT.