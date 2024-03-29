Ole Miss safety John Saunders Jr. praises DC Pete Golding’s versatility

In Pete Golding’s first year as the Ole Miss defensive coordinator, the Rebels won 11 games for the first time in program history.

As he enters year two, the preseason hype is through the roof.

“He’s amazing,” Ole Miss safety John Saunders Jr. said. “He knows all 11 positions on defense. He could coach me and a second later he is coaching a defensive tackle. He is so versatile and knows where everyone is supposed to be. He coaches my technique a lot and pushes me to become a better player every day.”