Ole Miss’ Sam Kendricks wins silver in pole vault at Paris Olympics

Photo Credit: Ole Miss Athletics

Former Ole Miss athlete Sam Kendricks won the silver medal in men’s pole vault Monday. The Oxford High School alum cleared 5.95 meters to secure second place.

This marks the second medal Kendricks has won at the Olympics. He took home bronze in 2016.

Kendricks competed at Ole Miss for two years before turning pro. He won the NCAA Championship in pole vault in both 2013 and 2014 as a Rebel.