Ole Miss signing day recap

Ole Miss came out of National Signing Day with 11 players signing national letters of intent to come to play in Oxford. The Rebels managed to sign three of the top five recruits from the state of Mississippi including the top two.

Suntarine Perkins, linebacker, Raleigh, MS

Ayden Williams, wide receiver, Ridgeland, MS

Kedrick Reescano, running back, New Caney, TX

Jamarious Brown, edge rusher, Moss Point, MS

Braxton Myers, safety, Coppell, TX

Brycen Sanders, guard, Chattanooga, TN

Ahmad Brown, safety, Cordele, GA

Jayvontay Conner, tight end, Kernersville, NC

Daniel Demery, safety, Dallas, TX

Ethan Fields, guard, Geismar, LA

Skielar Mann, linebacker, Fort Valley GA