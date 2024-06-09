Ole Miss sprinter McKenzie Long completes the Triple Crown

McKenzie Long became the first Ole Miss women’s sprinter to win the 100M, 200M and 4X100M championship.

Long set a personal best 100M time of 10.82 seconds. She also ran the second fastest 200M in collegiate history at 21.83 seconds. The 200M time is the fastest recorded time in 2024 worldwide,

The Rebels star concludes her college career as the second ranked sprinter in history. Long will be competing again in the Olympic Trials beginning on June 21.