Ole miss star Will Echoles held a meet and greet in his hometown

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) Ole Miss football fans got a chance to put a face to a name this weekend.

Ole Miss Defensive Lineman Will Echoles held a meet and greet.

This gave parents and children a chance to meet and take pictures with the former Houston Hilltopper.

Fans also got a chance to get autographs.

Echoles said, events like this help build relationships with the community.

“When I was young, it meant everything to me going to games.” said Echoles. “As a kid, you think colleges athletes are professionals. Just to be able to let the kids meet me and with me meeting the kids, it means everything to me. As athletes we are more than just football players, we are human beings to. We have personalities and we are not just for football, so being able to meet the people and the fans, it means everything.”

The event was held at The Bus Stop Flowers and Gifts store.

