Local Chancery Clerk’s Office offering fraud protection service

The program is free to the public.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Chancery Clerk’s Office has added a new tool to give county residents an extra layer of security.

Tucked inside the courthouse lies one of the most vital offices in any county.

Chancery Clerk’s Offices across the state deal with a multitude of duties, serving as court and board clerk, county auditor and treasurer, and handling public land records.

In Lowndes County, Chancery Clerk Cindy Goode is looking to be proactive when it comes to keeping your information safe.

Her office is now offering a fraud detection program.

“It’s free to the public, you get on there, and you register. You put your name and a phone number in, and they are going to send you any documents that are filed in your name reported in my office, in your name,” said Goode.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, more than 5,000 Fraud cases were reported in 2025.

That’s a more than 18% increase from 2024.

The fraud protection subscription may be a property owner’s first alert to suspicious activity.

“They will send you a copy of that, and then what you will do if you look at it and open your email and say, “Well, I didn’t file that or record

that then you’re able to call us or call an attorney and say hey i think fraud is detected. What do I need to do?” said Goode.

The service is funded through Goode’s annual budget process and provided through her data processing company, Alliance DuProcess Recording.

Goode says her office is there to assist any customers who are interested in signing up.

“We do have some older customers that may or may not have an email address, so what we are doing is trying to assist those customers and maybe having a family member use their email address, and let’s put in their information and phone number so someone in their family… can alert them,” said Goode.

The program is free to the public.

For more information, you can visit the chancery clerk’s office or lowndescountyms.org.

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