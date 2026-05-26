Juvenille arrested after splat gun incident injures two people in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police say a juvenile is in custody after two people were hurt in a splat gun incident at the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Officers say it happened around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, May 26, near the food court entrance.

Investigators say the victims suffered minor injuries after being hit by projectiles.

The juvenile is now facing two counts of simple assault and disturbance of a business.

Police say no identifying information will be released, and the case will be handled in youth court.

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