Ole Miss students, faculty listen to state health officer about bill 2095

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Medical Marijuana made its way to the Magnolia State after Gov. Tate Reeves signed into bill 2095 legalizing medical cannabis on February 2.

Wednesday night, students and faculty on the Ole Miss campus got to listen to state health officer Dr. Dan Edney discuss some of the controversial legislation that goes into the bill.

So far, Mississippi has issued licenses to 162 dispensaries, most of which will open this coming year.

Dispensaries are primarily responsible for two things: the sale of medical marijuana to qualified patients and the collection of taxes on the product.

With Mississippi being such an agriculturally driven state, more growers are looking to plant their roots in the Magnolia state.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter