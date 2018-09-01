Ole Miss Takes Down Texas Tech In Season Opener

Houston, Tx (Ole Miss Athletics) — Ole Miss scored early and often in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff en route to a 47-27 win over Texas Tech to open the season at 1-0.

It took just 33 seconds for the Rebels to reach the end zone to kick start the 2018 season. Jordan Ta’amu found D.K. Metcalf for a 58-yard scoring strike to put the Rebels up 7-0 early.

- Advertisement -

Texas Tech answered back with a scoring drive of its own, but the tie didn’t stand for long. Jaylon Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards to the house to put the Rebels back ahead for good.

Ole Miss scored on all of its drives in the first quarter. Luke Logan tacked on a 24-yard field goal before running back Scottie Phillips found the end zone for the first time as a Rebel, racing 39 yards on 4th-and-1 to give Ole Miss a 24-7 lead.

The Rebels couldn’t quite finish the push to the end zone on two long drives in the second quarter, but they came away with two more field goals by Logan. His 29-yarder early in the period came as a career-best before he hit from 39 yards out just before halftime to set a new career mark and send Ole Miss to the locker room with a 30-17 lead.

The Red Raiders struck first with a field goal early in the second half, but Phillips once again exploded for a big touchdown run. This time, a 65-yard jaunt by the junior college transfer gave Ole Miss a 37-20 advantage. However, TTU answered with a rushing score of its own to cut the lead back to 10.

Late in the third after a turnover by the Rebel offense, Texas Tech took over near midfield. However, the Landshark D came up big, halting the Red Raiders on fourth down for a massive turnover to start the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss made the most of the stop, and it wasted no time doing so. Ta’amu hit A.J. Brown on a 34-yard touchdown to cap a 0:20 scoring drive and make it a comfortable 44-27 lead.

Late in the fourth, Phillips exploded for another 44-yard run to go over 200 yards for the day, making him the first Rebel to run for 200-plus since Brandon Bolden in 2010. The run set up one final field goal from Logan to make it a 20-point Rebel lead.