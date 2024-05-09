Tragedy averted in Millport: School bus crash leaves minor injuries

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – Tragedy was averted as a crash involving a loaded school bus ended with minor injuries.

The accident happened on Highway 96, just outside of Millport, in Lamar County, about 7:10 a.m.

Millport Police Chief Charles White said 38 students were on the stopped bus when it was rear-ended by a truck.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. At least one student was picked up by their parents and taken to be checked out.

White told WCBI that the students were taken to South Lamar School on another bus.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was investigating the accident.

White said he had written 35 tickets this school year for vehicles passing stopped school buses.

He also believes speed and cell phone use are a major problem with drivers on Highway 96.

