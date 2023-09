Ole Miss TE Michael Trigg no longer with program

A source has confirmed to WCBI that tight end Michael Trigg is no longer with the program. He isn’t listed on the Ole Miss roster and the former Rebel caught 21 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns over the last two years. Trigg caught a big touchdown late in the Rebels’ win over Tulane a few weeks ago and transferred to Ole Miss before the 2022 season from USC.

No. 20 Ole Miss hosts No. 13 LSU this Saturday at 5:30 on ESPN.