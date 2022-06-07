Ole Miss thumps Arizona 22-6, advances to Super Regionals for third consecutive season

Ole Miss baseball went undefeated in the Coral Gables Regional. The Rebels beat Arizona, Miami and then took down the Wildcats again 22-6 to advance to super regionals for the third consecutive season. They will visit No. 11 Southern Miss for a three-game series in Hattiesburg this weekend.

Tim Elko hit three home runs and now owns the Ole Miss single-season home run record (22). More from him and head coach Mike Bianco: