Ole Miss to host MHSAA volleyball state championships

MHSAA Press Release:

CLINTON – With high anticipation as the first Mississippi state championship that will crown seven state champions after the addition of the 7A classification this season, the 2023 MHSAA Volleyball State Championships, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi will be played at Ole Miss’ Gillom Athletics Performance Center on October 19-20.

“We appreciate the hospitality and warm welcome shown by our friends at Ole Miss, and hosting events in Oxford continues to provide our spectators and participants an awesome experience,” said MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves. “We look forward to handing out seven volleyball state championship trophies in Oxford next month.”

Originally scheduled to be played at Mississippi State, the MHSAA Volleyball State Championships looked for a new venue after a mid-season schedule change for MSU Volleyball created a facility availability conflict.

For the 2023 MHSAA Volleyball State Championships, matches will begin at 1:00 pm both Thursday and Friday with subsequent matches being played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the previous match. Doors for spectators will open at Noon both days. The full schedule follows:

Thursday, October 19 1:00 pm – 5A ~3:00 pm – 6A ~5:00 pm – 7A

Friday, October 20 1:00 pm – 1A ~3:00 pm – 2A ~5:00 pm – 3A ~7:00 pm – 4A



Tickets will be available in advance through GoFan (www.gofan.co/app/school/MISSHSAA), and additional event details will be shared in the weeks leading up to the 2023 MHSAA Volleyball State Championships, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.