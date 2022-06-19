Ole Miss tops Auburn 5-1 in Game 1 of CWS, stays perfect in NCAA Tournament play

OMAHA (NE)- Back-to-back-to back hits by Tim Elko, Kevin Graham and Kemp Alderman in the first inning plated two runs for Ole Miss and gave Dylan DeLucia all the run support that he needed against Auburn. The Rebels took down the Tigers 5-1 and the right-handed junior tossed 7 2/3 innings, was perfect through 4 and 2/3 innings, struck out 10 and only allowed one earned run.

His ERA is now 2.86 since becoming a starter on April 1st and has given his team a 1-0 record in Omaha.

“When he’s ahead in that count, it’s hard to barrel it,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “The slider is really nasty, he throws a good changeup and the fastball can be so dominant”.

Four of the Rebels’ five runs came with two outs and they never trailed in the ball game. Ole Miss is 14-3 in its last 17, the bullpen hasn’t allowed a run in 18.2 innings of work this postseason and the Rebels are the only remaining undefeated team (6-0) in the NCAA Tournament. They have a .300 team batting average and have scored 8.5 runs per game in that span.

Ole Miss will play Arkansas on Monday night at 6.