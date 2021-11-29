Ole Miss volleyball heading to NCAA Tournament

OLE MISS ATHLETICS- For the fourth time in program history, Ole Miss volleyball has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, with the Rebels set to take on No. 14 Creighton on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. CT in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We’re really excited,” said head coach Kayla Banwarth. “This team has worked really hard all year and we deserved what we got. We’re excited to keep playing, working and making more history.”

It is the first NCAA Tournament bid for Ole Miss since 2010 and the first trip to the “Big Dance” under Banwarth.

Finishing tied for fifth in the SEC with a 10-2 record and a 21-8 mark overall, Ole Miss recorded its first 20-win regular season since 2013. The Rebels also picked up their first top-15 win since 2010, handing No. 15 Western Kentucky its first regular season loss since 2019, snapping a streak of 53 straight victories for the Hilltoppers. Ole Miss has been hot down the stretch to get into the tournament, winning seven of its last 10 matches.