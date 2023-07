Ole Miss WBB HC McPhee-McCuin says sides are ‘getting close’ to an extension

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin met with the media Monday to discuss the Rebels’ upcoming foreign tour to Italy. She was asked about her contract extension and said the sides are “getting close” to getting it done. She led the Rebels to the Sweet 16 following an upset win over No. 1 seed Stanford and Ole Miss has made the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons under her leadership. More: