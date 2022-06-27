Ole Miss wins first national title, takes down Oklahoma in championship series
OMAHA (NE.)- Ole Miss took down Oklahoma 4-2 in Game 2 of the championship series to win the first national title in program history.
The Rebels went 10-1 in the NCAA Tournament play and won it all after starting out SEC play 7-14.
“The kids deserve all the credit,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “This is a special group of young men and I think everyone, not just Ole Miss fans, have fallen in love with them”.
We will keep you updated when Ole Miss announces its parade plans.