Ole Miss wins first national title, takes down Oklahoma in championship series

OMAHA (NE.)- Ole Miss took down Oklahoma 4-2 in Game 2 of the championship series to win the first national title in program history.

The Rebels went 10-1 in the NCAA Tournament play and won it all after starting out SEC play 7-14.

“The kids deserve all the credit,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “This is a special group of young men and I think everyone, not just Ole Miss fans, have fallen in love with them”.

We will keep you updated when Ole Miss announces its parade plans.