Ole Miss women to appear in NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — The wait if finally over. For the first time in fifteen years, Ole Miss women’s basketball is going dancing in March.

Following a 10-conference win season and an overall record of 23-8, the Rebels earned a 7-seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Ole Miss is set to match-up against No. 10 seed South Dakota in the Wichita Region. The Rebels and the Coyotes will square off in the first round on Friday, March. 18th in Waco, Texas. The Rebels are paired with No. 2 Baylor and No. 15 Hawaii in Waco.

Just two seasons ago, Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad finished 0-16 in SEC play. From the beginning of the 2021-2022 season, the Rebels set out to be a team competing in March saying that the Rebels were “NCAA tournament or bust.”