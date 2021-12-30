Ole Miss Women’s Basketball at No. 1 South Carolina Postponed

Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Sunday’s Ole Miss at No. 1 South Carolina game has been postponed, consistent with the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The Rebels’ matchup with Arkansas, originally scheduled for Thursday, was also postponed. Their next scheduled game is January 6th at Florida and Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team will be going for its 13th straight win.