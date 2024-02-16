Ole Miss women’s basketball comes back to beat Florida in overtime

Ole Miss women’s basketball pulled off a major comeback to take down Florida on the road. The Rebels defeated the Gators 77-67 in overtime after trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half.

This one came down to the wire, but it didn’t start off that way. Florida came out hot, getting out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter.

But the Rebels responded out of the break with a 14-7 run to bring themselves within one point. Ole Miss’ first lead came with just 21 seconds left in the game thanks to a Madison Scott jumper.

The Gators then converted on an and-one to go up by two points with 11 seconds left. But Marquesha Davis was the hero — hitting a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.

The Rebels ran away with it in overtime, outscoring the Gators 13-3.

The Gators had the edge from beyond the arc. Florida shot 9-21 from 3-point range, compared to just 0-7 from Ole Miss. But the game was won on the boards. Ole Miss dominated the offensive glass — outrebounding Florida 26-8.

Both Madison Scott and Marquesha Davis finished with double-doubles. Scott posted 27 points and 12 rebounds for her 25th career double-double. Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds.