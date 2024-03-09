Ole Miss women’s basketball defeats Florida, advances to SEC Tournament semifinals

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss women’s basketball defeated Florida 84-74 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Friday to advance to the semifinals. Ole Miss will play LSU on Saturday.

Ole Miss couldn’t keep up with Florida offensively in the first quarter. The Gators led 21-15 after the first 10 minutes.

But the Rebels picked up on both ends of the floor in the second quarter — outscoring the Gators 21-16. Florida went into halftime with a one-point lead.

Florida led for almost the entire third quarter, but Kennedy Todd-Williams took the lead back for the first time in 10 minutes on a layup with a minute to go in the quarter.

Madison Scott then hit a layup at the buzzer to send Ole Miss into the fourth quarter up 56-54.

The fourth quarter was back and forth until Ole Miss went on a 14-3 run with just over two minutes to go in the game.

Marquesha Davis led all scorers with 33 points while shooting 58% from the floor.