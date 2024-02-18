Ole Miss women’s basketball defeats Mississippi State in overtime

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss women’s basketball took down Mississippi State 75-71 in overtime to split the season series with the Bulldogs. MSU led by eight points with five minutes to go but Ole Miss finished regulation on a 10-2 run to force overtime for a second-straight game.

The Rebels came out hot, getting out to an 18-6 lead within the first four minutes. The Bulldogs played from behind the entire first half and didn’t take a lead until the end of the third quarter.

MSU outscored Ole Miss 20-11 in the third quarter to shift the momentum heading into the final quarter. MSU extended its lead to eight points in the fourth, but Ole Miss cut it to just two points with under a minute left to play.

Madison Scott hit the game-tying layup to send it to overtime with just three seconds left. This was the second-straight game Ole Miss hit a last-second shot to force overtime.

The Bulldogs had to play the extra period without Jessika Carter, who fouled out at the end of regulation. But Erynn Barnum stepped up for MSU, scoring their first four points of overtime.

Then Ole Miss took over. Tyia Singleton hit a huge and-one to take the lead for the first time since the third quarter. The Rebels would never give it back after that point.

Scoring was even for both squads — each team had four scorers in double figures. Jerkaila Jordan led the Bulldogs with 18 points and Madison Scott led the Rebels with 20 points.