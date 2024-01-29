Ole Miss women’s basketball defeats Tennessee for first time since 2017

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss women’s basketball took down Tennessee 80-75 on Sunday. The win was the first for head coach Yolett McPhee McCuin against Tennessee since she took over at Ole Miss in 2018.

“It was more than just trying to beat Tennessee,” McPhee McCuin said. “This really means a lot and, more importantly, it puts us in a good spot as far as standings are concerned which is most important.”

The game was back and forth — featuring nine different lead changes. The Ole Miss bench came up big time, contributing 27 points.

Marquesha Davis led the Rebels with 23 points on 50% shooting. Kharyssa Richardson wasn’t too far behind with 21 points on 9-10 shooting from the floor.

“This game meant a lot to all of us and her, so we just came out to fight,” Richardson said.